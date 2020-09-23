IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab

Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that the match got slipped away from Kings XI Punjab when they failed to take wickets which is according to him is their strength. "Our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront but today we didn't get any wicket and I think that's where the game got slipped away from us," said Singh.
Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our structure pretty well the fielding was steady at best. The key overs for me were from 17-20 when they went for 40 could have been lot more from that."
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team needs to get form from some big players top from order. "We do need contribution from the top four if you kind of win this tournament, so we need to get some form from some big players sitting at the top," he said.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."
