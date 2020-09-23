Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 4 lauded the performance of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis for their performance against Kings XI Punjab.

He said that this kind of performance certainly helps as most of the teams, when they play well score most runs from the first three to four batting lineup.

Watson and Plessis stitched an unbeaten opening 100-plus stand as CSK dugout could smell victory already.

Both the batsmen reached their fifties in process with Watson to cross the milestone first with one six and two boundaries on the trot.

Watson took 31 deliveries to hit his 20th IPL half-century.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

We didn't take wickets, game got slipped away: Mandeep after KXIP lose match from CSK [Video]

We didn't take wickets, game got slipped away: Mandeep after KXIP lose match from CSK

Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that the match got slipped away from Kings XI Punjab when they failed to take wickets which is according to him is their strength. "Our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront but today we didn't get any wicket and I think that's where the game got slipped away from us," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
IPL 2020: Going to be tough from here, says Mandeep Singh after 3rd KXIP's consecutive defeat [Video]

IPL 2020: Going to be tough from here, says Mandeep Singh after 3rd KXIP's consecutive defeat

Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh in after match press conference said that it's going to be tough for the team after three defeats in a row. He also added that the team needs to win seven matches out of the nine games. He highlighted that the team needs to work on bowling part.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Shane Watson Shane Watson Australian cricketer


Stephen Fleming Stephen Fleming New Zealand cricketer

Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP [Video]

Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP

Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our structure pretty well the fielding was steady at best. The key overs for me were from 17-20 when they went for 40 could have been lot more from that."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
IPL2020: Need contribution from top order players, says CSK coach Fleming [Video]

IPL2020: Need contribution from top order players, says CSK coach Fleming

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team needs to get form from some big players top from order. "We do need contribution from the top four if you kind of win this tournament, so we need to get some form from some big players sitting at the top," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Faf du Plessis South African cricketer

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach [Video]

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team


Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance [Video]

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance

Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK

After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Dubai International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02 to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to turn things around when they battle..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published