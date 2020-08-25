Global  
 

Joe Jonas' Hair Goes Pink

Joe Jonas’ Hair Goes Pink
Joe Jonas’ Hair Goes Pink

Joe Jonas: Pink Hair Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness

Joe Jonas: Pink Hair Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness

Well, folks, Joe Jonas just debuted one of his most drastic hair-color transformations to date. The "Cool" singer, who went platinum blonde back in the spring shortly after his daughter was born, now has nearly-neon pink hair — and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to boot.

Ariana Grande New Ombré Extensions

Ariana Grande New Ombré Extensions

Celebrities going blonde is something that, at this point, happens on a daily basis. We get it — being cooped up in your house for months will make you want to make a dramatic hair transformation. Recently, we saw Kylie Jenner go blonde (it was a wig, but still), Joe Jonas became a blond (and a dad), and now Ariana Grande is a blonde, too. The singer is known for her insanely good vocals, but in the beauty world, we know her for her long, thick, extensions — specifically her iconic ponytail.

Joe Jonas Debuts Bright Pink Hair For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Joe Jonas is showing off his bright pink hair in a new Instagram Story. The 31-year-old new dad and...
Joe Jonas Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting Hot Pink Hair

Joe Jonas is serving up a whole new vibe--and it's very pink! On Friday, Oct. 2, the new dad took to...
