In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other

In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.'

According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as their relationship grows ever closer.

While the nations are US President Donald Trump's most frequent foreign-policy targets, Iran has been sending oil tankers directly to Venezuela.

In September, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would place more sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Pompeo accused Maduro's government of working with Tehran 'to flout the UN arms embargo.'

US officials say intervening to stop Iranian tankers from reaching Venezuela was an option, raising concerns Trump may seek a confrontation before the election.