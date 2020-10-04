Global  
 

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor

President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would continue, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday.


Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital

 Donald Trump has reportedly walked out of the Walter Reed military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.It comes immediately after the US President..
New Zealand Herald

AP Top Stories October 4 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, Oct. 4th: Trump could be discharged Monday; coronavirus restrictions lifted in Mecca; Pope Francis releases his third..
USATODAY.com
In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other

In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other

In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as their relationship grows ever closer. While the nations are US President Donald Trump's most frequent foreign-policy targets, Iran has been sending oil tankers directly to Venezuela.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

'Interesting journey:' Donald Trump drives by supporters outside Walter Reed, claims progress in another video

 Trump wore a mask and waved to supporters from the back of a black vehicle in a surprise visit he announced on Twitter moments before.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic faces increased scrutiny

 President Trump's campaign has to reevaluate its reelection strategy now that the president has tested positive for COVID-19. Not only have Mr. Trump’s..
CBS News

Juventus v Napoli: Napoli no show for Serie A game after positive Covid tests

 The Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli descends into chaos as the visitors fail to turn up after their squad is placed in isolation following positive..
BBC News
President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday [Video]

President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday

The US President released a video from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, saying "I think I’ll be back soon"

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:07Published

Donald Trump's coronavirus condition 'continues to improve,' White House doctor says

Medical staff treating Donald Trump offered an upbeat assessment of the president's condition, adding...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Trump doctor says he could be out of hospital on Monday

Medical staff say US president is improving following confusion over severity of Covid symptoms
FT.com - Published


Explaining The Coronavirus Treatment President Trump Is Receiving

Explaining The Coronavirus Treatment President Trump Is Receiving

A Pittsburgh doctor spoke with KDKA to help explain the treatment the President is getting, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:45Published
Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody Cocktail

Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody Cocktail

A UPMC doctor explained the experimental drug cocktail given to President Donald Trump as he undergoes treatment for the coronavirus. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:37Published
Reporter Update: UPMC Doctor Talks About Experimental Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Taken By President

Reporter Update: UPMC Doctor Talks About Experimental Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Taken By President

KDKA's Shelby Cassesse talks to a local doctor for more on the antibody cocktail taken by President Donald Trump.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published