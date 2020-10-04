Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor
President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would continue, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday.
