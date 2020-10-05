Singing karaoke with Korea’s Most Famous Streamer: Charming Jo
Jang Woo Jo, better known as “Charming_Jo”, is a popular Korean YouTube and Twitch streamer who brings people together with music.
We sat down with him to discuss what it’s like singing in front of thousands of followers every day, how he believes music can help bring peace between North and South Korea, and why he loves what he does.
