Circus troupe fights to save its studio during the pandemic

A circus training program for kids is on the verge of losing its studio.

Le Petit Cirque in Inglewood, CA trains kids ages six to 14 on circus arts, music, dance, and more."Le Petit Cirque is I would say a kind of like a junior version of Cirque du Soleil," CEO and founder Nathalie Yves Gaulthier said.

Gaulthier said Le Petit Cirque was her childhood dream.

She said they've performed all over the world and before the pandemic the company was fully booked for performances, but since the pandemic, there's been cancellation after cancellation and now her company is at stake."It's been my dream since I'm just a kid," Gaulthier said.

"So, then the pandemic hit, and then everything disappeared and I'm losing ...