In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the historic wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a record 4 million acres — in a fire season that is far from over.

More than 8,200 fires have consumed more than double the previous record, fire officials said.

