Labor Day isn’t just a day off

For many Americans, Labor Day Weekend means soaking up the last days of summer sun, holiday sales, and of course, a day off work—but 126 years ago Labor Day was created for so much more.

In the words of Labor Day founder Peter J.

McGuire, Labor Day was founded to honor those, “…who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold,” in other words, workers, who have built and continue to build America from the ground up.

In this episode, we’re taking a look at labor unions, workers’ rights, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we think about essential workers.