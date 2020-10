DeWine says White House has not reached out to him about possible COVID-19 exposure Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 minutes ago DeWine says White House has not reached out to him about possible COVID-19 exposure Gov. Mike DeWine appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday morning and admitted that no one from the White House has reached out to him about to tell him the president may have been positive for COVID-19 when he was in Cleveland for the debate. 0

