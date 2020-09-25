Global  
 

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”.

Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and JackGrealish, with a brace, also got on the scoresheet for Villa.

The hosts, wholed 4-1 at half-time, did not look back after going 1-0 up through Watkins inthe fourth minute as they punished an error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian.


Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool: Ollie Watkins hat-trick as champions stunned

 Aston Villa deservedly stun champions Liverpool with one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history.
Villa score seven to embarrass champions Liverpool

 Aston Villa deservedly stun champions Liverpool with one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history.
Stone marks Liverpool's first recorded black resident

 Records show that the man, known only as Abell, lived in the city in the early 18th Century.
