Liverpool’s hammering at Villa is result that ‘should not happen’ – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus, the clubhave announced. Mane is self-isolating with what the club described as “minorsymptoms”. A club statement read: “Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published
In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in midweek.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
A high-scoring start to the Premier League season has meant headaches fordefences – but FPL managers still have options at that end of the field.Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne and Aston Villa pair Ezri Konsa andTyrone Mings feature prominently in gameweek four's recommendations.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published