COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First LadyMelania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery.
His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also showed support virtually from cities across the United States.
The community members chanted mantras and echoed the sound of the conch shell or Shankha for the speedy recovery of President Trump and the First Lady.
Sentinels of Dharma, a Hindu American organization hosted the event.
During the prayer meeting, Indian Americans also endorsed President Trump in his re-election bid and reached out to other community members all over the country to campaign in his favour.
President Trump could be released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, his medical team said in an update on Sunday to members of the White House press pool, as the president continues his treatment on dexamethasone and Remdesivir to fight coronavirus.
President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday after he announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.
United States President Donald Trump waved at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. Trump made a brief drive outside the Medical Center. Trump's motorcade drove past his supporters who were seen waving at him. Shortly before he left the hospital, Trump posted a video on Twitter, saying "I also think we will pay a little surprise to the patriots that are waiting outside in the streets." Earlier today, Trump had appreciated his supporters who are outside the Walter Reed Hospital as he is being treated for novel coronavirus. His medical team had said that Trump experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness but he is likely to be discharged on October 5 (Monday). Last week, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus.
US President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday in his car towave to supporters gathered outside. The president's visit came shortly afterhe promised his supporters "a surprise" in a video posted a video on socialmedia.
In a newly released video Donald Trump said he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”
The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
He said he was fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world.
Trump thanked doctors and nurses for treating him and Americans for their well wishes.
As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion. India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception. The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square. More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day. Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association. The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.
CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."
[NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the..
Over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has admitted to have knowingly downplayed the seriousness of the illness.
So when Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early..