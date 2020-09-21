Our Cartoon President S03E14

Our Cartoon President 3x14 - Next on Episode 14 Season 3 - Promo trailer HD - Cartoon Chuck Schumer and Cartoon Nancy Pelosi trap Cartoon Joe Biden on an Amtrak train to nowhere.

Meanwhile, Cartoon Donald Trump Jr. tries to impress his father by digging up dirt on Cartoon Hunter Biden.

Watch new episodes of Our Cartoon President on Sundays at 8:30/7:30c on SHOWTIME.

#OurCartoonPresident Executive produced by multiple Emmy® winner Stephen Colbert and his Late Show executive producer, Chris Licht.

Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants.

It's a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family.

Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.

R.J.

Fried will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Tim Luecke will serve as lead animator and co-executive producer.

Matt Lappin will serve as consulting producer.