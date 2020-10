President prescribed steroid for COVID treatment Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:48s - Published 3 minutes ago President prescribed steroid for COVID treatment 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Roby Myers President Trump has been prescribed steroid during hospitalization! President Trump remains hospitalized at Walter… https://t.co/4DhBF40iYR 48 minutes ago Mycrazylife RT @tfwn93: @WalshFreedom Conley did an about-face as soon as he was asked if the President received a steroid for treatment. He neglected… 1 day ago Troy Niehaus 😷 @WalshFreedom Conley did an about-face as soon as he was asked if the President received a steroid for treatment. H… https://t.co/LY7QZ9zXue 1 day ago