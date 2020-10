Texas Gov. Abbott Says Accusations Against AG Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns' Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:02s - Published 5 minutes ago Texas Gov. Abbott Says Accusations Against AG Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday the reported accusations against state Attorney General Ken Paxton by his top aides "raise serious concerns." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Coppell Patch Gov. Greg Abbott Says Accusations Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns' https://t.co/PUY3F8fOyK 50 minutes ago San Antonio Patch Gov. Greg Abbott Says Accusations Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns'… https://t.co/EbBy03OsxN 1 hour ago DowntownAustin Patch Gov. Greg Abbott Says Accusations Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns' https://t.co/t5K2teG0bD 1 hour ago Humble-KingwoodPatch Gov. Greg Abbott Says Accusations Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns'… https://t.co/J5PqL5SR5y 1 hour ago Houston Patch Gov. Greg Abbott Says Accusations Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns'… https://t.co/0YQEX43MXA 1 hour ago Pasadena Patch Gov. Greg Abbott Says Accusations Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns'… https://t.co/YxwuCg9PRH 1 hour ago The Woodlands Patch Gov. Greg Abbott Says Accusations Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns'… https://t.co/atGkso6rct 1 hour ago Montgomery Co. Patch Gov. Greg Abbott Says Accusations Against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 'Raise Serious Concerns'… https://t.co/Ndq08QaI0z 1 hour ago