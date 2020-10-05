Deadline Day begins on Sky Sports News!
Deadline Day has started on Sky Sports News, as we take you to Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal to find out what deals can be done before the 11pm deadline.
Lennon: Laxalt's been a long-term targetCeltic manager Neil Lennon says he has been interested in new signing Diego Laxalt for a 'long time' after he joined from AC Milan on a season long-loan on Deadline Day.
'I don't understand why Utd sold Smalling'Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says he 'cannot understand' why Manchester United sold defender Chris Smalling to Roma on Deadline Day.
'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw'Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss Arsenal's new £45m signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.