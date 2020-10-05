Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deadline Day begins on Sky Sports News!

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Deadline Day begins on Sky Sports News!

Deadline Day begins on Sky Sports News!

Deadline Day has started on Sky Sports News, as we take you to Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal to find out what deals can be done before the 11pm deadline.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fikayo Tomori turned down West Ham move on deadline day

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea central defender Fikayo Tomori turned down a move to West Ham United...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lennon: Laxalt's been a long-term target [Video]

Lennon: Laxalt's been a long-term target

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he has been interested in new signing Diego Laxalt for a 'long time' after he joined from AC Milan on a season long-loan on Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
'I don't understand why Utd sold Smalling' [Video]

'I don't understand why Utd sold Smalling'

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says he 'cannot understand' why Manchester United sold defender Chris Smalling to Roma on Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw' [Video]

'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw'

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss Arsenal's new £45m signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:56Published