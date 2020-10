The City of Fort Myers plans to renovate Centennial Park Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:38s - Published 4 minutes ago The City of Fort Myers plans to renovate Centennial Park The City of Fort Myers plans to renovate the 30-year-old facility by adding new amenities after receiving $1 million dollars from the Florida State Legislature. Renovations are set to begin October 5 0

