'Man Utd expect to sign more than Cavani and Telles' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:46s - Published 2 minutes ago 'Man Utd expect to sign more than Cavani and Telles' Sky Sports News' James Cooper says Manchester United expect to sign more players than just Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on Deadline Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this