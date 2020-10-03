Is Trump's condition serious? Mild report contradicts aggressive treatment | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump's physicians have reportedly said that he could be discharged as early as Monday US time, giving rise to speculation about the severity of Trump's illness.

Trump was detected Covid positive at a crucial juncture of his presidential campaign with the US set to go for election on November 3rd.

Here is why experts are mystified over his condition.

#TrumpCovid19 #USpresident #WhiteHouse