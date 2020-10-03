Global  
 

Is Trump's condition serious? Mild report contradicts aggressive treatment | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:24s - Published
US President Donald Trump's physicians have reportedly said that he could be discharged as early as Monday US time, giving rise to speculation about the severity of Trump's illness.

Trump was detected Covid positive at a crucial juncture of his presidential campaign with the US set to go for election on November 3rd.

Here is why experts are mystified over his condition.

