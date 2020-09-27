BJP leader shot dead in Bengal, party demands CBI probe; Governor Vs Mamata

BJP has called for a 12 hour shutdown in Barrackpore, West Bengal, over the killing of a party leader on Sunday evening.

BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in front of the police station in Titagarh area.

The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the incident and added that they have no faith in the West Bengal government.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the role of the police should also be probed as the incident happened in front of the police station.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had summoned the Additional Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal for a meeting this morning which the two officers skipped.

A fuming Governor went on Twitter to slam the Trinamool Government.

Alarming nosediving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial.

Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head.

Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded.

To CM at 10.47 PM “Would like to speak to you urgently !” Only silence that speaks volumes,’ the Governor tweeted.

