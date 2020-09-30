Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First trailer for 'Borat' sequel drops

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
First trailer for 'Borat' sequel drops

First trailer for 'Borat' sequel drops

The popular character created by performer Sacha Baron Cohen is back in a sequel to the 2006 runaway hit.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sacha Baron Cohen Sacha Baron Cohen English actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, and film producer

Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news about the loss of her third child.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:28Published
The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film [Video]

The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film

It may be set in the late 1960s but “The Trial of the Chicago 7", with its themes of protest, civil rights and police brutality, has much to say about America today. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published
Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel to launch on Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to the 2006 hit comedy Borat will premiere onAmazon Prime Video. Details are thin on the ground about the film, but reportsin the US suggest it will launch on the streaming service worldwide before thepresidential election on November 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

'Borat' sequel trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen crashed CPAC, disrupted Pence speech dressed as Trump

A new trailer for the "Borat" sequel reveals that Sacha Baron Cohen crashed this year's Conservative...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

maehkivelli

Mâ€hkîv€LLî RT @LightsCameraPod: First teaser trailer released for the sequel to 'Borat'. https://t.co/Hz6Yt2RBb4 9 hours ago

_vishnuiyengar

Vishnu Iyengar RT @LightsCameraPod: First full trailer for the sequel to ‘Borat’ released. Thoughts? https://t.co/HgaDOQTUhg 19 hours ago

TheFrenchPaddy2

🇮🇪☘️𝕁𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟☘️🇫🇷 🔞🃏 RT @Complex: TRAILER IS HERE! ⬇️ https://t.co/WX0paMmyqJ 4 days ago

ALT987Hudson

ALT987Hudson RT @ALT987fm: It's Here! The First Full Trailer For The Borat Sequel! https://t.co/yvvpgBaj01 5 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page First trailer for 'Borat' sequel drops: https://t.co/IIwW7492Ul #DonaldTrump 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

First Trailer for 'The Education of Fredrick Fitzell' Has Arrived | THR News [Video]

First Trailer for 'The Education of Fredrick Fitzell' Has Arrived | THR News

Dylan O'Brien journeys into the drug-induced mysteries of his past in search of a troubled old school friend, played by Maika Monroe, in the first trailer for The Education of Fredrick Fitzell,..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:31Published
'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Trailer [Video]

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Trailer

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Trailer - To be more specific, this is the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan...

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 03:00Published
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer [Video]

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video comedy movie Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, directed by Jason Woliner. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Nina Pedrad and Dan..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:00Published