Detentions reported as tens of thousands gather in Belarus ’s capital, Minsk , to demand political prisoners be released.

MOSCOW - Tens of thousands of people marched through the centre of the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday to demand that authorities free political prisoners,..

Protests are held for a seventh straight weekend, days after Alexander Lukashenko's secret inauguration.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Belarus for a seventh consecutive weekend to demand President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation,..

Belarus: Tens of thousands protest eight weeks after election Protesters gathered in central Minsk for the eighth consecutive Sunday rally against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

More than 100,000 people marched in Belarus' capital on Sunday to protest against the country's authoritarian leader, who won his sixth term in office in an..