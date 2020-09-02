Global  
 

Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected

Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected

Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was unable to say how many closecontacts of coronavirus cases were not contacted because of a technical glitchin the Test and Trace system.

The Cabinet minister was also unable to saywhether those contacts had now been traced following the error that led toalmost 16,000 Covid-19 cases going initially unreported.


Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions [Video]

Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coffey: Low paid workers paid extra during local lockdowns [Video]

Coffey: Low paid workers paid extra during local lockdowns

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says decisions regarding localised coronavirus lockdowns have to be "based on good evidence" in response to criticism from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, confirming that a small pilot scheme is now in operation to support low-paid workers in self-isolation to ensure their efficacy. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund [Video]

Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the Kickstart scheme, which funds 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits, will provide a "real boost in opportunity when the economy fully recovers" as part of a wider scheme for Covid-19 economic recovery. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

