Sushant Rajput’s family lawyer to request CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer said that he will request the CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team.

The forensic team of AIIMS asserted that Sushant Singh died by suicide.

Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh called the AIIMS report inconclusive.

He wrote on Twitter, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report.

Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team.

How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.” AIIMS team was roped in by the CBI to reassess Sushant Singh’s autopsy report.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, who led the AIIMS’ panel said that it was a case of suicide and there were no injuries on the body other than of hanging.

Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut [Video]

Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 05, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut spoke on reports that AIIMS has stated it to be a case (Sushant Singh Rajput death case) of suicide. He said, "Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra government, Thackeray family and Mumbai Police. If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we are speechless." "It is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He doesn't have any political connection or any links with Shiv Sena," Raut added.

Indian star Akshay Kumar acknowledges Bollywood's drug 'problem'

 NEW DELHI - Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar acknowledged on Saturday a drug problem within India's film industry, following a growing narcotics probe surrounding..
Sushant case | Can't rule out murder only over AIIMS report: Supreme Court lawyer [Video]

Sushant case | Can't rule out murder only over AIIMS report: Supreme Court lawyer

CBI raids premises linked to DK Shivakumar; Congress says it’s a witch-hunt [Video]

CBI raids premises linked to DK Shivakumar; Congress says it’s a witch-hunt

A big political war has broken out over the CBI raids on premises linked to Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar. Raids are being conducted in 14 locations across Karnataka, Mumbai and Delhi in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Reports suggest that CBI has already recovered 50 lakh rupees during the raids. Congress has hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and the state and said that these investigating agencies are repeatedly used to target opposition leaders especially when any election is around the corner. Addressing the media, Congress leader Sushmita Dev asked why there has been no probe in corruption cases involving CM Yediyurappa and his family members. She said that this is nothing but a political witch-hunt and the party stands by its leader DK Shivakumar. Earlier, Shivakumar was arrested in September last year by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case and was lodged in Tihar jail before being released on bail in October. Watch the full video for all the details.

BJP leader shot dead in Bengal, party demands CBI probe; Governor Vs Mamata [Video]

BJP leader shot dead in Bengal, party demands CBI probe; Governor Vs Mamata

BJP has called for a 12 hour shutdown in Barrackpore, West Bengal, over the killing of a party leader on Sunday evening. BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in front of the police station in Titagarh area. The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the incident and added that they have no faith in the West Bengal government. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the role of the police should also be probed as the incident happened in front of the police station. Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had summoned the Additional Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal for a meeting this morning which the two officers skipped. A fuming Governor went on Twitter to slam the Trinamool Government. Alarming nosediving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded. To CM at 10.47 PM “Would like to speak to you urgently !” Only silence that speaks volumes,’ the Governor tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

