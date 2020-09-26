Sushant Rajput’s family lawyer to request CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer said that he will request the CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team.

The forensic team of AIIMS asserted that Sushant Singh died by suicide.

Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh called the AIIMS report inconclusive.

He wrote on Twitter, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report.

Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team.

How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.” AIIMS team was roped in by the CBI to reassess Sushant Singh’s autopsy report.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, who led the AIIMS’ panel said that it was a case of suicide and there were no injuries on the body other than of hanging.

