Rudiger chased by Spurs, PSG and AC Milan Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:57s - Published 4 minutes ago Rudiger chased by Spurs, PSG and AC Milan Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is being chased by three big clubs but the Premier League club would prefer not to sell him to a Premier League rival. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Tottenham emerge as shock contenders to sign Chelsea outcast Antonio Rudiger Tottenham have emerged as shock contenders to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Spurs are in the...

talkSPORT - Published 1 week ago





Tweets about this