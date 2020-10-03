Global  
 

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

A doctor at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre, where the US president is being treated, said the move was "insanity".


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump, storm Delta, Supreme Court begins 2020 term: 5 things to know Monday

 President Trump could be discharged from hospital, the Supreme Court begins a new term and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump campaign fundraiser in spotlight

 State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on..
New Zealand Herald
Opening bell: Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain [Video]

Opening bell: Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with gains seen in Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day after responding well to COVID-19 treatment. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 424 points or 1.09 per cent at 39,121 while the Nifty 50 gained by 120 points or 1.06 per cent at 11,537.Except for Nifty auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT moving up by 3 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and metal by 2.1 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro jumped by 5.5 per cent to Rs 330.25 per share, Tata Consultancy Services by 4.2 per cent, Infosys by 3 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.1 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.6 per cent.The other prominent gainers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC, Asian Paints, Cipla and Bharti Airtel traded with a negative bias.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Trump in hospital: Source says next 48 hrs critical

Donald Trump is doing "very well" in his hospital treatment for Covid-19, his medics said Saturday,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Bangkok PostBelfast Telegraph


Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly amid COVID-19 treatment, waves at supporters

US President Donald Trump sparked an angry backlash from the medical community Sunday with a...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •euronewsIndiaTimesJust Jared


News24.com | Trump breathing well, not receiving extra oxygen for Covid-19 treatment in hospital - medic

US President has been breathing well on his own and is not receiving supplementary oxygen in his...
News24 - Published


President Trump Stages Motorcade Drive-By For His Supporters [Video]

President Trump Stages Motorcade Drive-By For His Supporters

The president, who may be released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, took a quick break from his COVID-19 treatment on Sunday to surprise his many supporters outside the hospital. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump Briefly Leaves Hospital During COVID-19 Treatment To Wave At Supporters From Motorcade [Video]

Trump Briefly Leaves Hospital During COVID-19 Treatment To Wave At Supporters From Motorcade

President Donald Trump, who is undergoing coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, received a mixture of praise and criticism on Sunday after his brief departure from the hospital to wave..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:08Published
More mixed messages from doctors on President Trump's COVID-19 treatment [Video]

More mixed messages from doctors on President Trump's COVID-19 treatment

President Trump said "I get it" when it comes to COVID-19, as he continues treatment at Walter Reed Hospital for his infection.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:34Published