In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 postponed again, Jim Carey makes his

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 postponed again, Jim Carey makes his
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Daniel Craig Daniel Craig English actor

James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again until April [Video]

James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again until April

The release date for the James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponedagain. It had originally been due to be released in April, but was delayeduntil November amid global concern around the spread of coronavirus. DanielCraig’s final outing as 007 will now be released in April 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' release pushed back to 2021

 Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): The much-anticipated 25th instalment to the James Bond series has been postponed until next year, the filmmakers announced..
WorldNews
Daniel Craig's father dies aged 77 [Video]

Daniel Craig's father dies aged 77

Daniel Craig's father Tim has died aged 77.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Jim Carrey Jim Carrey Canadian actor

Jim Carrey makes shaky debut as Joe Biden on 'SNL': Is this 'The Mask'?

 In the "SNL" premiere, Jim Carrey debuted as former Vice President Joe Biden in an opening parodying the debate.
USATODAY.com
Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ [Video]

Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Carrey will appear as a regular player in the upcoming 46th season of ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film [Video]

Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published
James Bond SPECTRE Film - Clip with Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra [Video]

James Bond SPECTRE Film - Clip with Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra

James Bond SPECTRE Film Clip - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra - 007 (Daniel Craig) gets close to Lucia Sciarra (Monica Bellucci) in SPECTRE (2015). Bellucci said: ”She doesn’t trust Bond because she..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:51Published
James Bond CASINO ROYALE Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen - The Poker Game [Video]

James Bond CASINO ROYALE Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen - The Poker Game

Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) takes measures to try and get Bond (Daniel Craig) out of the card game in CASINO ROYALE (2006). To make the poker game look realistic the cast were given lessons in how to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 05:21Published