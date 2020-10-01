Global  
 

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses

A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats.


Premier League data dive: Man United and Liverpool routed on stunning Sunday

There have been few days in Premier League history quite as remarkable as October 4, 2020. ...
News24.com | 5 talking points: Weekend to forget for Man United, Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool had a weekend to forget as both suffered record defeats, with Everton...
Champions League draw LIVE: Man United draw PSG in group stage while Messi faces Ronaldo – Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City handed good ties

The 2020/21 Champions League group stage draw was conducted on Thursday. Chelsea, Liverpool,...
Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions..

Man United v Tottenham: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man United v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match againstTottenham. Mourinho returns to Old Trafford off the back of a gruellingschedule, playing four games in one week.

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?

Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League..

