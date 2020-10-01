|
|
|
Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses
Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses
A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
There have been few days in Premier League history quite as remarkable as October 4, 2020. ...
SoccerNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Shoot
|
Manchester United and Liverpool had a weekend to forget as both suffered record defeats, with Everton...
News24 - Published
|
The 2020/21 Champions League group stage draw was conducted on Thursday. Chelsea, Liverpool,...
talkSPORT - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|