Filipino police officer dances while directing traffic on busy road

This is the amusing moment a police officer showed off his energetic dance moves while commanding traffic in the sweltering heat.

This is the amusing moment a police officer showed off his energetic dance moves while commanding traffic in the sweltering heat.

Benjomar Vinarao of Isabela province, the Philippines, performed groovy moves with his hands and legs while directing the flow of traffic in the city.

Onlooker Jeremy Cafugauan Bayucan, a colleague, said that the team dances during their shift, leading to the area becoming known for having cheerful traffic enforcers.

He said: "We are doing it to cheer up the tourists and local locals stuck in traffic.

It also makes us happy to do that."