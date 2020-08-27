This is the dramatic moment locals rescued a man stuck on a rock with a rope amid surging waters in Indonesia's West Sumatra.

Dramatic rescue of man trapped on rock in flooded Indonesian river

This is the dramatic moment locals rescued a man stuck on a rock with a rope amid surging waters in Indonesia's West Sumatra.

A stone miner named Ridwan became trapped in the Kuranji area of Padang on October 5 after flooding caused the Kuranji River to swell.

Rescue footage shows Ridwan's co-workers and residents throwing rope to him and pulling him to safety after a rescue team failed to arrive at the scene.

According to local media, Ridwan was mining the river stones on October 5 when he became stuck on a rock in the middle of fast-flowing turbulent waters for nearly 15 minutes.

"Ridwan's friends quickly found a rope, and it was thrown up to four times before he caught it.

Then he wrapped the rope around his waist and was pulled by his rescuers.

Fortunately, Ridwan is safe," said Roza, a local.