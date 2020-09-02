Coffey 'doesn't know details' of Covid testing glitch

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was unable to say how many closecontacts of coronavirus cases were not contacted because of a technical glitchin the Test and Trace system. The Cabinet minister was also unable to saywhether those contacts had now been traced following the error that led toalmost 16,000 Covid-19 cases going initially unreported.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday. Report by Connerv.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says decisions regarding localised coronavirus lockdowns have to be "based on good evidence" in response to criticism from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, confirming that a small pilot scheme is now in operation to support low-paid workers in self-isolation to ensure their efficacy. Report by Connerv.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the Kickstart scheme, which funds 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits, will provide a "real boost in opportunity when the economy fully recovers" as part of a wider scheme for Covid-19 economic recovery. Report by Connerv.
People should “not be complacent” over flu, experts have said as new researchhas shown dire consequences of co-infection of flu and Covid -19. Thoseinfected with both flu and Covid-19 have a serious increased risk of death,Public Health England (PHE) said. Officials warned that both influenza andCovid-19 could be circulating at the same time as they urged people who areeligible to get vaccinated. The flu vaccination programme has been expandedthis year so more people than ever will be eligible for a vaccine – up to 30million people in England.
Public Health England has launched a new campaign to support the mental healthof children, young people and parents. Professor Prathiba Chitsabesan, NHSEngland associate national clinical director for children and young people’smental health, explains why it is needed and how it aims to help
We sat down with Jessica Brown Findlay, Alden Ehrenreich & Harry Lloyd (who brought his cute dog Zoe) to talk about their new dystopian drama... Report by Mccallumj.
UK Cinema Association Chief Executive Phil Clapp says without further financial help or support from the government, or the release of new films, it is “inevitable” cinemas will close.
His comments come as Cineworld announced it was set to temporarily close its UK branches as it has been hit by delays in the release of big-budget films. Report by Alibhaiz.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised the biggest overhaul of the UK’s “fundamentally broken” asylum system in “decades”.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she insisted she would take "every necessary step" to deliver change. Report by Alibhaiz.