Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coffey 'doesn't know details' of Covid testing glitch

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Coffey 'doesn't know details' of Covid testing glitch

Coffey 'doesn't know details' of Covid testing glitch

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has admitted she does not know the individual details of the Covid testing blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted.

Public Health England revealed its official Covid dashboard had underreported 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October due to a technical glitch.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Appeals court upholds ban on holding migrant kids in hotels

 Judges refuse to let Trump administration resume practice it says helps contain COVID-19 spread. Activists say administration uses COVID as pretext to restrict..
CBS News

Covid: £40m hospitality fund for Liverpool city region

 The money has been set aside for the hospitality and leisure sector in the Liverpool City Region.
BBC News

Covid-19: Active cases maintained below 10-lakh mark for two weeks, says health ministry

 For straight two weeks, India has maintained a steady trend of recording less than 10 lakh active Covid-19 cases while the number of people who have recuperated..
IndiaTimes
New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits [Video]

New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published

Thérèse Coffey Thérèse Coffey English Conservative politician

Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected [Video]

Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was unable to say how many closecontacts of coronavirus cases were not contacted because of a technical glitchin the Test and Trace system. The Cabinet minister was also unable to saywhether those contacts had now been traced following the error that led toalmost 16,000 Covid-19 cases going initially unreported.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions [Video]

Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Coffey: Low paid workers paid extra during local lockdowns [Video]

Coffey: Low paid workers paid extra during local lockdowns

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says decisions regarding localised coronavirus lockdowns have to be "based on good evidence" in response to criticism from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, confirming that a small pilot scheme is now in operation to support low-paid workers in self-isolation to ensure their efficacy. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund [Video]

Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the Kickstart scheme, which funds 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits, will provide a "real boost in opportunity when the economy fully recovers" as part of a wider scheme for Covid-19 economic recovery. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Public Health England Public Health England Executive agency in UK health system

Covid: 16,000 coronavirus cases missed in daily figures after IT error

 Public Health England says the unreported cases were added to Saturday's and Sunday's statistics, meaning they were "artificially high".
BBC News

Nearly 16,000 virus cases missed in UK daily figures

 Public Health England says the unreported cases were added to Saturday's and Sunday's statistics, meaning they were "artificially high".
BBC News
Warning over dire consequences of Covid and flu ‘co-infection’ [Video]

Warning over dire consequences of Covid and flu ‘co-infection’

People should “not be complacent” over flu, experts have said as new researchhas shown dire consequences of co-infection of flu and Covid -19. Thoseinfected with both flu and Covid-19 have a serious increased risk of death,Public Health England (PHE) said. Officials warned that both influenza andCovid-19 could be circulating at the same time as they urged people who areeligible to get vaccinated. The flu vaccination programme has been expandedthis year so more people than ever will be eligible for a vaccine – up to 30million people in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
PHE launches youth mental health advice website [Video]

PHE launches youth mental health advice website

Public Health England has launched a new campaign to support the mental healthof children, young people and parents. Professor Prathiba Chitsabesan, NHSEngland associate national clinical director for children and young people’smental health, explains why it is needed and how it aims to help

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Secretary of State for Work and Pensions United Kingdom government cabinet minister


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

The Social Dilemma: Facebook hits back at new Netflix documentary

 Facebook has hit back at the creators of a new Netflix documentary-drama about the negative impacts of social media, accusing the producers of The Social Dilemma..
New Zealand Herald
Brave New World Cast Interview [Video]

Brave New World Cast Interview

We sat down with Jessica Brown Findlay, Alden Ehrenreich & Harry Lloyd (who brought his cute dog Zoe) to talk about their new dystopian drama... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:06Published
‘Inevitable’ more cinemas will close, UK association says [Video]

‘Inevitable’ more cinemas will close, UK association says

UK Cinema Association Chief Executive Phil Clapp says without further financial help or support from the government, or the release of new films, it is “inevitable” cinemas will close. His comments come as Cineworld announced it was set to temporarily close its UK branches as it has been hit by delays in the release of big-budget films. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system [Video]

Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised the biggest overhaul of the UK’s “fundamentally broken” asylum system in “decades”. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she insisted she would take “every necessary step” to deliver change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this