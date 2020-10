Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 minutes ago

Dr. Sean Conley said Sunday that Trump is doing well enough that he might be sent back to the White House in another day.

The latest on President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis?

WITH LESS THAN A MONTH UNTILTHE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLEYES ARE ON WALTER REEDMEDICAL CENTER.

THE PRESIDENTHAS BEEN ADMITTED THERE AFTERTESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19LAST WEEK.

HIS DOCTORSCONTINUE TO GIVE HIM A GOODPROGNOSIS, SAYING HE COULD GOBACK TO THE WHITE HOUSE TOCONTINUE HIS TREATMENT ASEARLY AS TODAY.THE TEAM ADMITS HE'S HAD SOMEUPS AND DOWNS.

THE PRESIDENT'SOXYGEN LEVELS DROPPED BOTHFRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

HOWEVER,HE HASN'T HAD A FEVER SINCEFRIDAY.

MEANWHILE DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE JOE BIDENCONTINUES TO TEST NEGATIVE ANDIS CAMPAIGNING IN PERSON.STILL, THE PRESIDENT'SDIAGNOSIS COULD