Sen. Pat Toomey Expected To Announce He Will Not Run For Reelection Or Pennsylvania Governor

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Sen. Pat Toomey Expected To Announce He Will Not Run For Reelection Or Pennsylvania Governor
Howard Monroe reports.

Sen. Pat Toomey won’t run for reelection or for Pennsylvania governor, sources say

Toomey was widely seen as the likely Republican favorite for governor in 2022. His decision not to...
Upworthy - Published

Sen. Pat Toomey set to make announcement on political future amid reports he won't run for re-election

Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., is expected to make an announcement on Monday regarding his political...
FOXNews.com - Published

Toomey Won't Run for Senate Re-Election, Inquirer Reports

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey has decided he won't run for re-election in 2022, nor will he run for...
Newsmax - Published


Report: Sen. Pat Toomey Not Running For Re-Election Or Governor In 2022 [Video]

Report: Sen. Pat Toomey Not Running For Re-Election Or Governor In 2022

He is expected to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Toomey Backs Away From Comments 4 Years Ago, Says He Will Support Trump's SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Toomey Backs Away From Comments 4 Years Ago, Says He Will Support Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who endorsed waiting eight months until after the 2016 election to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, says he will vote to confirm the president’s..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published
Sen. Toomey Won't Say If He'll Support Supreme Court Pick Before Election [Video]

Sen. Toomey Won't Say If He'll Support Supreme Court Pick Before Election

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has not said whether he will support Senate consideration of a nominee in the weeks before November’s election.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published