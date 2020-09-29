Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Former Vice President Biden and his wife were tested after it was confirmed that Donald Trump and the first lady had contracted the virus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report

 Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus after concerns over President Trump and the first lady's positive diagnoses. Speaking..
CBS News

Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19, doctor says

 Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.
CBS News

Jill Biden says she doesn't worry about her husband's campaign gaffes

 "I don't worry about the gaffes. And, you know what, the American people know who Joe Biden is," Jill Biden says about her husband's performance in primary..
CBS News

First US debate: Biden throws down the gauntlet to Trump with release of 2019 tax returns

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.The..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

How Trump's COVID diagnosis affects the election

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has sent ripples through his reelection campaign and the campaign of opponent Joe Biden. Ed O'Keefe explores how it's..
CBS News

After Biden’s Exposure to Trump, His Team Is Cagey on Health Questions

 With transparency on health newly significant in the presidential race, Joe Biden’s safety protocols have remained largely under wraps. But on Sunday evening,..
NYTimes.com
Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19 [Video]

Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19

[NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

In Biden’s Home State, Republican Centrism Gives Way to the Fringe

 The Republican Party’s slide from statewide power to irrelevance in Delaware mirrored its swerve from moderation to the fringe. Now a QAnon fan is running for..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Stocks recover on reduced fears over Trump [Video]

Stocks recover on reduced fears over Trump

Stocks in Asia and Europe recovered some ground on Monday as fears over Donald Trump's health eased. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published
What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis [Video]

What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:39Published

Super spreader events: What they are, how they happen

 President Trump and people close to him may have been infected with the coronavirus at a super spreader. Here's what we know about those events.
 
USATODAY.com

The White House has been unclear on timeline leading up to Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Here's more details on his travels in the past week.

 The White House has been unclear about events leading up to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Here's a more detailed look where he's been traveling..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19, doctor says

Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •News24FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden tests negative after President Trump contracts virus

Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden tests negative after President Trump contracts virus Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.The...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •News24



Tweets about this

Gareth_PanChem

Gareth_A bot I'm not RT @Gareth_PanChem: Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/0aD2hS79H9 @9NewsSyd @9NewsMelb @ITV @abcadelaide @SBS @thep… 3 hours ago

Gareth_PanChem

Gareth_A bot I'm not Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/0aD2hS79H9 @9NewsSyd @9NewsMelb @ITV @abcadelaide @SBS @theprojecttv. #auspol3 hours ago

leverett_leigh

Leigh Leverett RT @people: Joe & Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus: 'Thank You to Everyone for Your Messages of Concern'​ https://t.co/KjUtIQN9uv 8 hours ago

jenndbh

jennifer RT @jmartNYT: Biden purposefully puts out his negative test results in doc’s name > Statement by Dr. Kevin O’Connor: “Joe Biden & Dr. Jil… 10 hours ago

RealDavidAJones

Proud Moderate #BidenHarris #RIP RBG ✊🏾🇺🇸 We need to find out if Trump knowingly exposed Joe and Jill Biden to COVID-19. When was Trump’s last negative test?? #TrumpCovid19 11 hours ago

jonah_jill

jonah jill RT @DrEricDing: BREAKING: Joe Biden tested negative for #COVID19 again today via PCR test. Good. Now keep testing couple more days to be… 11 hours ago

BRussel39434804

B. Russell 💙🌊 RT @EugeneGlukh: Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19. Donald and Melania Trump tested positive. Guess masks work. As simple as th… 11 hours ago

10995May

MayMay @overflowjoy Biden said on Friday that he & Jill had tested negative - that day. I'm sure he will test every other day or so to be sure. 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden to attend South Florida townhall [Video]

Biden to attend South Florida townhall

Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus again.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:23Published
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 postponed again, Jim Carey makes his [Video]

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 postponed again, Jim Carey makes his

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Trump makes 'surprise visit' outside hospital [Video]

Trump makes 'surprise visit' outside hospital

Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 sent conflicting signals about the severity of his condition on Sunday, hours before the president surprised supporters gathered outside the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published