Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond pushed to Easter

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
The release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has been pushed to next year.


In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 postponed again, Jim Carey makes his [Video]

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 postponed again, Jim Carey makes his

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again until April [Video]

James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again until April

The release date for the James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponedagain. It had originally been due to be released in April, but was delayeduntil November amid global concern around the spread of coronavirus. DanielCraig’s final outing as 007 will now be released in April 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Easter Easter Major Christian festival celebrating the resurrection of Jesus

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone' [Video]

Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone'

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

'James Bond' Producers Confirm Daniel Craig Is Done as James Bond

We now have official confirmation from the producers of James Bond that Daniel Craig won’t return...
Just Jared - Published

Henry Cavill Still Wants to Play James Bond After Previous Screen Test Didn't Land Him Role

Henry Cavill still wants to be considered for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig. Daniel...
Just Jared - Published


Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay [Video]

Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay

Cinema chain Cineworld says it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:28Published
After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down [Video]

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters. CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Billie Eilish Bond 'No Time to Die' Video [Video]

Billie Eilish Bond 'No Time to Die' Video

The 18-year-old Grammy winner has now become the youngest artist to ever write and perform a James Bond movie theme. "No Time to Die" is the 25th film in the 007 franchise and the music video for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published