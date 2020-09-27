Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond pushed to Easter

The release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has been pushed to next year.

Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone' Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again until April The release date for the James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponedagain. It had originally been due to be released in April, but was delayeduntil November amid global concern around the spread of coronavirus. DanielCraig’s final outing as 007 will now be released in April 2021.

Henry Cavill still wants to be considered for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig. Daniel...

We now have official confirmation from the producers of James Bond that Daniel Craig won’t return...