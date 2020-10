'Sessegnon move makes sense' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Sessegnon move makes sense' Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick talks about Ryan Sessegnon's loan move to Hoffenheim and the potential loan move for Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi to join Hertha Berlin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this