PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “had the backs” of the officers across the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (October 4) he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live with such an outcome.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has admitted she does not know the individual details of the Covid testing blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted.
Public Health England revealed its official Covid dashboard had underreported 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October due to a technical glitch. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
People should “not be complacent” over flu, experts have said as new researchhas shown dire consequences of co-infection of flu and Covid -19. Thoseinfected with both flu and Covid-19 have a serious increased risk of death,Public Health England (PHE) said. Officials warned that both influenza andCovid-19 could be circulating at the same time as they urged people who areeligible to get vaccinated. The flu vaccination programme has been expandedthis year so more people than ever will be eligible for a vaccine – up to 30million people in England.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
The UK government has promised a technical glitch in it's coronavirus testing system has been fixed, after it caused a delay in counting positive cases and transferring data to contact tracers. Adam Reed reports.
We sat down with Jessica Brown Findlay, Alden Ehrenreich & Harry Lloyd (who brought his cute dog Zoe) to talk about their new dystopian drama... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
UK Cinema Association Chief Executive Phil Clapp says without further financial help or support from the government, or the release of new films, it is “inevitable” cinemas will close.
His comments come as Cineworld announced it was set to temporarily close its UK branches as it has been hit by delays in the release of big-budget films. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn