PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:51s
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know how many Covid cases have been missed due to a glitch in Public Health England's system.

Asked how almost 16,000 cases between 25 September and 2 October had managed to go unreported, he explained, "some of the data had got truncated, and it was lost".

Report by Alibhaiz.

