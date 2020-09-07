Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden

Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden

Michael Fassbender has treated his wife Alicia Vikander to a birthday trip to Sweden.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alicia Vikander Alicia Vikander Swedish actress

Alicia Vikander would love to reunite onscreen with husband Michael Fassbender [Video]

Alicia Vikander would love to reunite onscreen with husband Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander would love to work again with her husband Michael Fassbender.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Alicia Vikander 'felt pretty amazing' after anxiety eased during lockdown [Video]

Alicia Vikander 'felt pretty amazing' after anxiety eased during lockdown

Alicia Vikander has vowed to slow down after lockdown helped ease her anxiety.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

N.Y.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest since July 15

 Still, Governor Cuomo insisted the "numbers remain good news," noting that public health officials traced 18% of positive tests this week to a so-called "Red..
CBS News

Trump speaks at first in-person event since COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump spoke at the White House on Saturday, holding what was essentially a campaign rally a little more than a week after he announced he tested..
CBS News
Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai [Video]

Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai

Bollywood actresses were snapped in and around Mumbai on October 10. Actress Raveena Tandon was seen at Mumbai airport. Raveena will next be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai. She was seen taking COVID precautions. 'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan paused and posed for paparazzi. Actress is currently busy with her upcoming project 'Shiddat'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Watch: Evergreen Anil Kapoor out for walk at Mumbai park [Video]

Watch: Evergreen Anil Kapoor out for walk at Mumbai park

Bollywood's evergreen superstar Anil Kapoor was snapped taking a walk in Juhu Park on October 10. 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor was observed taking all COVID precautions. Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Takht', likely to release in late 2021.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Michael Fassbender Michael Fassbender Irish-German actor


Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk [Video]

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published
Small Swedish Town Will See Eye-Popping Urban Development Experiments [Video]

Small Swedish Town Will See Eye-Popping Urban Development Experiments

These are the eye-popping concepts for an ambitious urban development project which sees an abandoned Swedish train track area as a potential arena for urban experiments. Anders Berensson architects are overseeing the ongoing Tibro Train Tracks Project. It is ear-marked for the central train track area in the Swedish small town of Tibro. The firm have worked closely with locals to generate hundreds of ideas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Kickstarter expands to creators in Poland, Greece, and Slovenia

 Kickstarter is letting more creators around the world use its platform. The company said today it’s now launching in Poland, Greece, and Slovenia, making..
The Verge

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Son 'stopped from comforting mum at dad's funeral due to covid rules' [Video]

Son 'stopped from comforting mum at dad's funeral due to covid rules'

Son 'stopped from comforting mum at dad's funeral due to covid rules'

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:44Published
Dad Dances And Plays Song On Boombox To Surprise Daughter On Her Birthday [Video]

Dad Dances And Plays Song On Boombox To Surprise Daughter On Her Birthday

This dad decided to wish his little daughter with a fun birthday song and dance. He played the boombox under her balcony. When she walked down the stairs, he danced with her and surprised her with..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:00Published
Girl Freaks Out After Her Phone Gets Stuck in Phone Jail Toy [Video]

Girl Freaks Out After Her Phone Gets Stuck in Phone Jail Toy

This girl's dad had got a phone jail as a birthday gift. So, her brother locked her phone inside it to tease her. However, she unknowingly set a timer for two days on the phone jail. When the girl..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:42Published