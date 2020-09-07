Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden

Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai



Bollywood actresses were snapped in and around Mumbai on October 10. Actress Raveena Tandon was seen at Mumbai airport. Raveena will next be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai. She was seen taking COVID precautions. 'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan paused and posed for paparazzi. Actress is currently busy with her upcoming project 'Shiddat'.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970