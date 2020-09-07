Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden

Bollywood actresses were snapped in and around Mumbai on October 10. Actress Raveena Tandon was seen at Mumbai airport. Raveena will next be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai. She was seen taking COVID precautions. 'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan paused and posed for paparazzi. Actress is currently busy with her upcoming project 'Shiddat'.
Bollywood's evergreen superstar Anil Kapoor was snapped taking a walk in Juhu Park on October 10. 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor was observed taking all COVID precautions. Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Takht', likely to release in late 2021.
These are the eye-popping concepts for an ambitious urban development project which sees an abandoned Swedish train track area as a potential arena for urban experiments. Anders Berensson architects are overseeing the ongoing Tibro Train Tracks Project. It is ear-marked for the central train track area in the Swedish small town of Tibro. The firm have worked closely with locals to generate hundreds of ideas.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published