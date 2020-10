Concrete Mixer Slams into Power Pole Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:38s - Published 5 days ago Concrete Mixer Slams into Power Pole Occurred on October 2, 2020 / Izhevsk, Russia Info from Licensor: "After being cut off by a silver car, a concrete mixer tipped over and slammed into a power pole." 0

