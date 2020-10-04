Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Locations

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Locations

Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Locations

The Wall Street Journal reports that Regal Entertainment Group is likely to close all of its US locations.

According to Business Insider the company was ravaged as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on movie releases.

Chris Nolan's "Tenet" fueled the reopening of hundreds of theaters around the US.

However, studios postponed the release of several blockbusters, like the latest James Bond film "No Time To Die" Regal began reopening theaters in August.

It may shutter its more than 500 locations around the country amid low turnout.

Regal's plan aren't set in stone.

Sources familiar with the matter said a final decision could arrive Monday or Tuesday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Tenet’ Crosses $300 Million at Global Box Office as Regal Cinemas Weighs Closures

Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” has passed $300 million at the global box office and $45 million...
The Wrap - Published

Regal Cinemas and Cineworld Movie Theaters to Close All US, UK Locations This Week

Regal Cinemas and Cineworld Movie Theaters to Close All US, UK Locations This Week Cineworld announced on Monday that it would “temporarily suspend” operations at all 543 Regal...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsNewsyUpworthy


All Regal Cinemas locations in the U.S. will reportedly close

This is good news for efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 but bad news for thousands of theater...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •bizjournals



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Regal Cinemas Closing All U.S. Theater Locations [Video]

Regal Cinemas Closing All U.S. Theater Locations

The theater chain is closing all of its locations, at least temporarily.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:32Published
Regal Cinemas Closing 13 Maryland Theatres, Suspends All US Operations Temporarily [Video]

Regal Cinemas Closing 13 Maryland Theatres, Suspends All US Operations Temporarily

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Theatres, will temporarily suspend operations at all 536 in the United States- including the 13 locations in Maryland, citing issues stemming from the coronavirus..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:33Published
Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all US theaters on Thursday [Video]

Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all US theaters on Thursday

The owner of Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all of its US movie theater locations on Thursday. This comes after the new James Bond film's release date was postponed yet again, leaving a big hole..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published