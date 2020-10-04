Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Locations

The Wall Street Journal reports that Regal Entertainment Group is likely to close all of its US locations.

According to Business Insider the company was ravaged as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on movie releases.

Chris Nolan's "Tenet" fueled the reopening of hundreds of theaters around the US.

However, studios postponed the release of several blockbusters, like the latest James Bond film "No Time To Die" Regal began reopening theaters in August.

It may shutter its more than 500 locations around the country amid low turnout.

Regal's plan aren't set in stone.

Sources familiar with the matter said a final decision could arrive Monday or Tuesday.