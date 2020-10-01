Global  
 

Athens Students Return

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Athens Students Return
Students return to the classroom.

Happening today- some athens city schools students are returning to the classroom earlier than originally planned.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with why the district decided to bump up the dates, sierra?

District leaders say they moved the return to in- person learning at the request of parents.

Ast week elementary school students started class, today secondary students will!

The original start back date was set for october 19th.

Students heading back to class today are asked to report to the main gym.

That's where they'll have orientation and get their new schedule.

If you are headed back to class today you're also asked to bring your remote learning device and charger.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips




