Accommodation Listing Offers Chance To Spend A Night As Mayor Of Hell

An accommodation listing is offering the chance to spend a night as Mayor of 'Hell'.

John Colone, the self-proclaimed Mayor of Hell, Michigan, is inviting local residents to claim his throne for the evening.

He's listed hell on Airbnb for 3 nights in October.

Starting Oct 14, Michigan residents will be able to request to book their turn as Hell’s Mayor, during one of three individual, one-night reservations.