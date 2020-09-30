Accommodation Listing Offers Chance To Spend A Night As Mayor Of Hell
An accommodation listing is offering the chance to spend a night as Mayor of 'Hell'.
John Colone, the self-proclaimed Mayor of Hell, Michigan, is inviting local residents to claim his throne for the evening.
He's listed hell on Airbnb for 3 nights in October.
Starting Oct 14, Michigan residents will be able to request to book their turn as Hell’s Mayor, during one of three individual, one-night reservations.