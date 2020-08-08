One of the Dons Trump COVID-19 live updates: President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible - ABC News - https://t.co/6QS8uF7E9h via @ABC 30 minutes ago

MacombNewsNow RT @NowIllinois: National News #Politics #covid19 Trump COVID-19 live updates: President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible https:… 1 hour ago

DUMP TRUMP Someone tell me how even though he’s the president United States anybody else to get Covid sure the***can’t leav… https://t.co/qYbvbdjCod 1 hour ago

𝐄𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐧̃𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐫 @WCBD Doctors are appeasing a bored patient who wants to leave the hospital by letting him take dangerous trips to… https://t.co/vzsOkWjevh 2 hours ago

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Trump COVID-19 live updates: President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible https://t.co/rdlaIdxRWD 2 hours ago

Loving Roo❤🙏🇺🇸 President Trump left the hospital when the worst was over and Doctor's advised it was safe to leave. This dipshit… https://t.co/9hPxfAMC3N 7 hours ago

Marie-Denise safi ka President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/Y3FRDrLk9E 7 hours ago