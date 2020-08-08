Global  
 

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible

President Donald Trump's condition is continuing to improve as he fights a coronavirus infection, doctors say.


How President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could impact his campaign and the 2020 election

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis could affect his campaign..
CBS News

Conflicting information from White House and doctors causes confusion as Trump battles COVID-19

 As President Trump heads into the fourth day of his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, White House officials and the president's doctors try to clean up a..
CBS News

Trump COVID-19 live updates: What you may have missed from Trump's weekend at Walter Reed hospital

 President Trump spent the weekend at Walter Reed hospital battling COVID-19. But the few days at the hospital brought more questions than answers.
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Questions remain about President Trump's health

 President Trump made a surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center, as Democrats and others call for more transparency about his health...
CBS News

