Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot dead

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot dead

Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot dead

Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot "multiple times" in the back at the weekend and has been pronounced dead at the age of 70.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Thomas Jefferson Byrd Dead - Actor Shot & Killed at 70

Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been killed. The Clockers actor, best known as being part of several Spike...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Spike Lee mourns his longtime star Thomas Jefferson Byrd, 70, killed in apparent shooting

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a Tony-nominated actor best known for his roles in Spike Lee films including...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets [Video]

Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets

Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Thomas Jefferson beats Belle Vernon [Video]

Thomas Jefferson beats Belle Vernon

Thomas Jefferson beats Belle Vernon

Credit: WTAE     Duration: 00:54Published
Mizzou spends thousands to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone from vandalism [Video]

Mizzou spends thousands to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone from vandalism

The University of Missouri is spending thousands of dollars to protect the Thomas Jefferson tombstone on campus after Jefferson’s statue was vandalized.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 02:16Published