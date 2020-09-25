Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot dead
Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot "multiple times" in the back at the weekend and has been pronounced dead at the age of 70.
Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With BulletsAcclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old.
Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta,..
