Trump Health Improving

After updating the public on his condition in a video via Twitter, President Trump decided to...

Stocks rose on Monday as signs that President Donald Trump's health was improving eased some of the...

Juan Yera RT @HeathaT : Dexamethasone, Trump’s newest medication, is shown in studies to improve survival for patients hospitalized with critical COVI… 5 minutes ago

Carl Hessler Jr. RT @Reuters : Stocks and other risk assets rose as signs that U.S. President Donald Trump’s health was improving brought relief to markets a… 5 minutes ago

steven wright RT @ElSrdelTaco : @AshaRangappa_ @JoeBiden here's a free one Joe, we're happy to hear that Mr. Trump's health is improving, we'd be a lot ha… 3 minutes ago

Daniel Tenreiro Either Trump's health is improving, which reduces instability, or deteriorating, which reduces the likelihood of a… https://t.co/vIDvriCaI0 2 minutes ago