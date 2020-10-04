Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.

Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said that he has not had any fevers since Friday morning.

Trump suffered significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday while battling the coronavirus.

Trump, who has been hospitalized since Friday, tweeted on Saturday that he was "feeling well."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible [Video]

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible

President Donald Trump's condition is continuing to improve as he fights a coronavirus infection, doctors say.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published

Live updates: Trump trip to greet supporters raises concerns

 The president made a surprise trip out of the hospital to greet well-wishers who have flocked to Walter Reed.
CBS News

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Donald Trump on 'SNL' while president is hospitalized

 Alec Baldwin says he wouldn't have reprised his role as President Donald Trump on "SNL" while Trump was hospitalized if he was "truly, gravely ill."
USATODAY.com

How President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could impact his campaign and the 2020 election

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis could affect his campaign..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis [Video]

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis [Video]

Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis". He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published

Conflicting information from White House and doctors causes confusion as Trump battles COVID-19

 As President Trump heads into the fourth day of his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, White House officials and the president's doctors try to clean up a..
CBS News

Trump COVID-19 live updates: What you may have missed from Trump's weekend at Walter Reed hospital

 President Trump spent the weekend at Walter Reed hospital battling COVID-19. But the few days at the hospital brought more questions than answers.
USATODAY.com

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

H&M Fined $41 Million For Privacy Violation [Video]

H&M Fined $41 Million For Privacy Violation

Business Insider reports that H&M has been fined $41.1 million by a German regulator. The company was caught monitoring "several hundred employees" at its service center in Nuremberg, Germany. In 2018 The EU introduced new General Data Protection Regulation laws. This is the second-largest fine levied against a single company over data breaches since the 2018 laws were put into effect. Since 2014 supervisors and managers at H&M have been storing data on employees.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other [Video]

In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other

In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as their relationship grows ever closer. While the nations are US President Donald Trump's most frequent foreign-policy targets, Iran has been sending oil tankers directly to Venezuela.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Just Eat It: Enzyme From Plastic-Eating Bacteria Can Break Down Pollution In Days [Video]

Just Eat It: Enzyme From Plastic-Eating Bacteria Can Break Down Pollution In Days

The 300 million tons of plastic that are produced annually worldwide will take centuries to break down. What's more, they really just shatter into tiny, microscopic bits that will likely never really disappear. But now, Business Insider reports a new study describes a 'super-enzyme' can recycle a common type of plastic in just days. Researchers from Colorado and the UK engineered the enzyme using proteins derived from plastic-eating bacteria.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to self-quarantine. The September 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has since been identified as a possible superspreader event. That designation came after several Republican lawmakers and White House associates announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump Could Leave Hospital As Early As Monday, Doctors Say

President Trump has "continued to improve" and respond to treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Upworthycbs4.com


Donald Trump, storm Delta, Supreme Court begins 2020 term: 5 things to know Monday

President Trump could be discharged from hospital, the Supreme Court begins a new term and more news...
USATODAY.com - Published

Global stocks rise on speculation Trump's health is improving

US futures rose, suggesting a higher open at Wall Street for major indices. US president Donald Trump...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •FT.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital during President's COVID recovery [Video]

Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital during President's COVID recovery

President Trump supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed hospital on Sunday night (October 4) where he is battling COVID-19.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Opening bell: Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain [Video]

Opening bell: Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with gains seen in Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day after..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots' [Video]

Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots'

President Donald Trump has said he "learnt a lot about COVID", as he announced his "little surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:15Published