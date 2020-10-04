Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis".
He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Insider reports that H&M has been fined $41.1 million by a German regulator. The company was caught monitoring "several hundred employees" at its service center in Nuremberg, Germany. In 2018 The EU introduced new General Data Protection Regulation laws. This is the second-largest fine levied against a single company over data breaches since the 2018 laws were put into effect. Since 2014 supervisors and managers at H&M have been storing data on employees.
In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as their relationship grows ever closer. While the nations are US President Donald Trump's most frequent foreign-policy targets, Iran has been sending oil tankers directly to Venezuela.
The 300 million tons of plastic that are produced annually worldwide will take centuries to break down. What's more, they really just shatter into tiny, microscopic bits that will likely never really disappear. But now, Business Insider reports a new study describes a 'super-enzyme' can recycle a common type of plastic in just days. Researchers from Colorado and the UK engineered the enzyme using proteins derived from plastic-eating bacteria.
US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to self-quarantine. The September 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has since been identified as a possible superspreader event. That designation came after several Republican lawmakers and White House associates announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.