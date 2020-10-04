Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.

Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said that he has not had any fevers since Friday morning.

Trump suffered significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday while battling the coronavirus.

Trump, who has been hospitalized since Friday, tweeted on Saturday that he was "feeling well."