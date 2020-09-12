Global  
 

Tom Brady leads Bucs in comeback vs. Chargers

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Tom Brady leads Bucs in comeback vs. Chargers
KYLKYLEBERGER HAS MORE.




Tom Brady throws for 5 touchdowns, Buccaneers rally to beat Chargers [Video]

Tom Brady is introducing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a new way of winning.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:13Published
Tom Brady and Shaq Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10 [Video]

Tom Brady is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he finds fault more than fulfilment even in a resounding victory. Story: https://bit.ly/3cC7WCw

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:38Published
Brady, Bucs opener [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:29Published

Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement [Video]

Bucs mindful of pandemic after Steelers-Titans postponement

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:54Published
Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win [Video]

The Lightning avoided what could have been a disappointing collapse in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:54Published

Dr. Oz: Tyrod Taylor Lung Injury More Common Than You Think, Accidents Happen!

 Dr. Oz says L.A. Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor's lung injury is really unfortunate, but likely nothing to freak out about ... telling TMZ Sports these accidents..
TMZ.com
Chargers’ Team Doctor Accidentally Punctures QB Tyrod Taylor’s Lung [Video]

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was forced to sit out of last Sunday’s game after a stunning medical mishap.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium [Video]

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium that will serve as home to Chargers and Rams

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

Tracking the Tropics | October 5, morning update [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published
Tracking the Tropics | October 4 evening update [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:52Published
Tracking the Tropics | October 4 morning update [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:23Published
Tracking the Tropics | October 3 evening update [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published

Clay Travis: It's smart to keep betting on Tom Brady, Bucs vs Chargers | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports - Published

NFL Week 4 takeaways: Browns offense catches fire, Brady leads Bucs' comeback

ESPN - Published

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to big comeback

Upworthy - Published Also reported by •ESPN



Clay Travis: It's smart to keep betting on Tom Brady, Bucs vs Chargers | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers are favorites as they prepare to face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. Clay Travis explains why he's taking Brady and the Bucs in Week 4 over the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:07Published