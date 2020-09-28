Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:41s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Stepanakert under fire as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting intensifies [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Stepanakert under fire as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting intensifies

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:55Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:32Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Major cities hit as heavy fighting continues [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Major cities hit as heavy fighting continues

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:59Published

US silence on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict reflects international disengagement

 Headlines this week that the presidents of Russia and France were jointly calling for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh were “heartbreaking” to Carey..
WorldNews

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Why Armenia and Azerbaijan are fighting, and why it could get uglier

 The countries have fought for years over a breakaway region, but this time, the U.S. isn't helping to mediate, and other major powers are picking sides.
CBS News
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling

The conflict across the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify after an evening of heavy shelling. Armenian authorities released footage purportedly showing the aftermath of artillery strikes by Azerbaijani military. An Armenian spokesman said intense fighting was taking place “along the entire front line”. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said his country's army had ”raised the flag” in the town of Madagiz. At least 200 people are now reported to have been killed since fighting broke out on September 27. The conflict is the worst since the end of the war in 1994 that saw Armenia take control of it. #Nagorno-Karabakh #Azerbaijan #Armenia Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Related news from verified sources

Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh

Firefights of varying intensity continue to rage in the conflict zone, Armenian Defence Ministry...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNewsDeutsche WelleZee News


Armenia and Azerbaijan continue deadly fight for disputed region

Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed separatist region of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche Welle


Armenia ready to discuss ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Officials in Armenia said Friday the country is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict [Video]

Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Ros Atkins explains why despite calls for a ceasefire, fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:50Published
Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh [Video]

Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday (September 30) that peace can only be achieved if Armenian forces leave the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane [Video]

Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:08Published