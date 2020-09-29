Global  
 

The Black Soccer Culture No One Knew Existed

Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 07:43s - Published
Aaron West went down to Atlanta to explore the bubbling Black soccer culture on Atlanta United's opening weekend.

We caught up with Black Arrow, DÈŊ & Footie Mob to discuss the soccer scene taking for ATL.COPA90 US is North America’s voice in the global soccer conversation.

From weekly shows like Walk Talk Football to documentaries that take us all over the world, we're here to share how football feels and passionately tell the stories no one else does, in our region and beyond.

This is the soccer generation that we're building together.


