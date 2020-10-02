Free Guy Movie Trailer - Ryan Reynolds

Global  
 

Free Guy Movie Trailer - starring Ryan Reynolds - Plot synopsis: In Twentieth Century Studios’ epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself.

Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, Directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.

Produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Free Guy opens in U.S. theaters December 11, 2020.


