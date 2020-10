Jenson Button calls for lifetime ban after driver throws bumper at opposing racers

Onlookers have called for a lifetime ban from motorsport for Luca Corberi,after he attempted to throw part of his own kart at oncoming drivers duringthe FIA KZ World Championship.

Corberiโ€™s frustration seemed to come from himhaving to retire from the Lonato circuit after coming in contact with anotherdriver.