Jenson Button calls for lifetime ban after driver throws bumper at opposing racers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Onlookers have called for a lifetime ban from motorsport for Luca Corberi,after he attempted to throw part of his own kart at oncoming drivers duringthe FIA KZ World Championship.

Corberi’s frustration seemed to come from himhaving to retire from the Lonato circuit after coming in contact with anotherdriver.


Jenson Button Jenson Button British racing driver


